Jerry Myer Thomas, III HAMPTON - Jerry Myer Thomas, III, 74, of Hampton, entered into rest Friday evening, April 5, 2019 at Hampton Regional Medical Center in Varnville. Born December 1, 1944 in Richland County, he was a son of the late Jerry Myer Thomas, Jr. and Dorothy Elizabeth Stocker Thomas. Mr. Thomas served as the Chief of Police for the Town of Hampton, retiring after 36 years of service. He served his country faithfully in the United States Marine Corps, where he was a Staff Sergeant and then served in the South Carolina Army National Guard for 23 years. He was a member of the Evergreen Masonic Lodge. Jerry dearly loved his family, his "favorite son-in-law", and especially his grandchildren, who called him "Granddaddy". Surviving are: his wife of 51 years, Linda Stanley Thomas of Hampton; children, Angie Jones and her husband Albert of Hampton, and David Thomas and his wife Cindy of Islandton; grandchildren, Allen Myer Jones of Hampton, Brantley D. Thomas and Allie K. Thomas, both of Islandton. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Beatrice Sue Thomas; and a sister, Margaret Elizabeth Whetstone. Funeral services will be held 3 o'clock, Wednesday afternoon, April 10, 2019 at The Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Varnville. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Johnson-St. Paul Cemetery, Hampton. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6 until 8 at The Brice W. Herndon and Sons Funeral Homes and Crematory, Varnville-Hampton Chapel, 1074 Yemassee Highway, Varnville, 803.943.5016. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 9, 2019