Jerry W. Hite, Sr. WEST COLUMBIA- Graveside service for Jerry Wayne Hite, Sr., 75, will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Tuesday at St. David's Lutheran Church Cemetery. Mr. Hite passed away Sunday, August 4, 2019. Born in West Columbia, he was a son of the late John David and Anna Martha Lown Hite. He loved hunting, fishing, cooking, and spending time at the hunting property in Rowesville with family and dear friends. Mr. Hite enjoyed the many family vacations at Edisto Beach and was the proud business owner of Hite's BBQ in West Columbia for over 50 years. Surviving are his wife, Brenda Williams Hite; daughter, Angie Hite; sons, Jerry W. "Bubba" Hite, Jr. and David (Amy) Hite; brother, Denny Lane Hite, Sr.; sister, Bonnie Carolyne Hite Huff; grandchildren, Matthew, Brady, Kaitlyn, and Olivia. He was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth M. Hite. The family would like to Thank Lexington Medical Center, Heartstrings Hospice, and Pastor Larry Wagner. There are no words to convey how much your kindness and compassion has meant to our family. Barr-Price.com (803)356-4411
Published in The State on Aug. 6, 2019