Jerry Wayne Hollifield FAIRFAX, SC - Mr. Jerry Wayne Hollifield, 70, of Mt. Pleasant Church Road near Fairfax, passed away peacefully at home Wednesday morning, November 13, 2019 after an extended battle with cancer. Mr. Hollifield was born January 2, 1949 in East Marion, North Carolina, a son of the late W. V. Hollifield and Evelyn Cox Hollifield. He graduated from Gardner Webb College on a Track Scholarship and taught at Wade Hampton High School and Varnville Elementary School where he was the first Physical Education teacher. He coached at Wade Hampton and was known in the community and surrounding areas as "Coach". He was the founder of Jackson Branch Hunting Club and had worked with the National Wild Turkey Federation to help increase the turkey population. Surviving are his wife: Vickie Nix Hollifield of Fairfax; son: Eli Hollifield of Fairfax; daughter: Erin Bulatao and husband Felix of Beaufort; sisters: Judy Frady and Jane Owensby, both of Marion, North Carolina; grandchildren: James and Joseph; and a favorite uncle: Norman "Bud" Cox and wife Margie of Marion, North Carolina. Funeral services will be 11 AM Monday in the Chapel of Peeples-Rhoden Funeral Home, conducted by Rev. Dr. Tommy Kelly with a private burial. Visitation will be Sunday afternoon from 4 to 6 at the Funeral Home located at 300 Mulberry Street West in Hampton. The family suggests that those who wish may send memorials to the Hampton County Animal Shelter, 460 Cemetery Road, Varnville, SC 29944.

