Jervase G. Williamson COLUMBIA Jervase G. Williamson, 76, of Columbia, died Thursday, September 10, 2020. Born in Greenville, SC, on August 29, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Millard B. and Jessie Rose Longo Goodnough. Jervase was a faithful Bridge player and enjoyed cooking. She was a long time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Survivors include her husband, Isaac Ray Williamson; sons, Adrian Frank Williamson (Sonya), of Ooltewah, TN, Jarrod Ray Williamson (Alicia), of Oak Ridge, TN; daughter, Gervase Rose Williamson, of Elgin, SC; grandchildren, Pierce, Peyton, Presley, Parker and Natalie Williamson, and Rosie, Charley and Ava Aho; as well as their father, Ross Aho; a brother, Millard B. Goodnough, Jr. (Margaret), of Greenville, SC. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Sharyn Traylor. A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Williamson will be held at 10:30 o'clock, Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3512 Devine Street, Columbia. Final Commendation and Farewell Prayers will be said at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. A livestream of the services may be viewed on her tribute page at ShivesFuneralHome.com
