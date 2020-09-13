1/1
Jervase G. Williamson
1944 - 2020
Jervase G. Williamson COLUMBIA Jervase G. Williamson, 76, of Columbia, died Thursday, September 10, 2020. Born in Greenville, SC, on August 29, 1944, she was a daughter of the late Millard B. and Jessie Rose Longo Goodnough. Jervase was a faithful Bridge player and enjoyed cooking. She was a long time member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Survivors include her husband, Isaac Ray Williamson; sons, Adrian Frank Williamson (Sonya), of Ooltewah, TN, Jarrod Ray Williamson (Alicia), of Oak Ridge, TN; daughter, Gervase Rose Williamson, of Elgin, SC; grandchildren, Pierce, Peyton, Presley, Parker and Natalie Williamson, and Rosie, Charley and Ava Aho; as well as their father, Ross Aho; a brother, Millard B. Goodnough, Jr. (Margaret), of Greenville, SC. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Sharyn Traylor. A Mass of Christian Burial for Mrs. Williamson will be held at 10:30 o'clock, Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 3512 Devine Street, Columbia. Final Commendation and Farewell Prayers will be said at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, 4170 Percival Road, Columbia. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. A livestream of the services may be viewed on her tribute page at ShivesFuneralHome.com Memorials may be made to the charity of your choice. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com

Published in The State on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
