Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jess B. Mayes. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jess B. Mayes CHAPIN - Jess B. Mayes, 86, of Chapin died Saturday, February 22, 2020. Mr. Mayes was born on March 7, 1933 in Loudon, TN, a son of the late Jess B. and Gladys Ball Mayes. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Betty Holland Mayes in February of 2019. Jess retired from the United States Air Force as a Master Sargent following twenty plus years of service. During his years, he served in both the Korean War and the Vietnam War receiving numerous commendations and medals. He was a member of Chapin Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with his church family as well as with his dear friend Fran Brooks. Years of living on Lake Murray with his wife, boating and fun times with friends were some of his best life events. Survivors include his son, Jesse Mayes (Denise) of Lafollette, CO, a niece and nephew, his church family, and many friends. Graveside funeral services with military honors will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Chapin Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev Michael Hull and Rev. Philip Vaughn officiating. There will be a gathering of family and friends in the church social hall beginning at 1:30 PM Thursday prior to the funeral service. Memorials are suggested to the Chapin Baptist Church, 950 Old Lexington Hwy, Chapin, SC 29036. Online condolences may be sent to the family at

Jess B. Mayes CHAPIN - Jess B. Mayes, 86, of Chapin died Saturday, February 22, 2020. Mr. Mayes was born on March 7, 1933 in Loudon, TN, a son of the late Jess B. and Gladys Ball Mayes. He was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Betty Holland Mayes in February of 2019. Jess retired from the United States Air Force as a Master Sargent following twenty plus years of service. During his years, he served in both the Korean War and the Vietnam War receiving numerous commendations and medals. He was a member of Chapin Baptist Church and enjoyed spending time with his church family as well as with his dear friend Fran Brooks. Years of living on Lake Murray with his wife, boating and fun times with friends were some of his best life events. Survivors include his son, Jesse Mayes (Denise) of Lafollette, CO, a niece and nephew, his church family, and many friends. Graveside funeral services with military honors will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in Chapin Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev Michael Hull and Rev. Philip Vaughn officiating. There will be a gathering of family and friends in the church social hall beginning at 1:30 PM Thursday prior to the funeral service. Memorials are suggested to the Chapin Baptist Church, 950 Old Lexington Hwy, Chapin, SC 29036. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.whitakerfuneralhome.com Whitaker Funeral Home, Chapin, is assisting the family. Published in The State on Feb. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close