Jesse Friar CAMDEN - A celebration of life of Jesse Sloan Friar, Jr. (Jack) will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church, Camden, SC. The family will receive friends at 1:00 PM at the church Family Life Center. The Reverends Michael Arant and Frank Griffith will officiate. Mr. Friar, a long-time resident of Camden, South Carolina, died Saturday, February 16, 2019. Born on September 29, 1926 in Graniteville, SC, he was the son of the late Jesse Sloan Friar, Sr. and Nita Hatcher Friar. He graduated from Aiken High School in 1943 and enrolled in the University of South Carolina. His time there was interrupted by service in the US Army during World War II. He served in the Pacific with the Occupying Forces in Japan. After the war he attended Clemson College and graduated in 1952. He was an engineer with the EI DuPont Company for 30 years. Mr. Friar was a member of Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church in Camden, serving in many capacities including trustee, finance, lay leader, and Sunday school superintendent. He was a founding member of the Friendship Sunday School Class. He was active in the Camden Lions Club for over 50 years, serving two terms as president and holding other state and local offices; he was a recipient of the Melvin Jones Award, the organization's highest recognition. He was past chairman of Camden City Planning and Zoning Commission and chaired the Camden City Zoning Board of Appeals. After he retired from DuPont in 1985, he was a volunteer with the Camden Christian Community Ministries. Jack and his late wife of 56 years, Myrtle Ritter Friar, served several terms as co-chairmen of the Kershaw County March of Dimes in the mid 1950s. Jack and Myrtle were dedicated volunteers in their communities and church and also enjoyed traveling throughout North America. They especially enjoyed our state and national parks; many weeks at the beach with friends and family; weekends at Camp Lystra with the Rogers and Singleton families; and attended Clemson football games for many years. Jack was a skilled wood worker and gardener. He is survived by his four daughters and sons-in-law: Eleanor and James Overby of Goose Creek, Jennie and Jack Steen of Blythewood, Nancy and Bill Montgomery of Prosperity, Susie and Michael Campbell of Clemmons, NC; two grandchildren: Kathy Overby (Donnie) and Tyler Montgomery (Caitlyn); three greatgrandchildren: Carter, Hunter and Addison Smith, and three step greatgrandchildren. Besides his wife, he was predeceased by his brother, Robert G. Friar of Cary, NC. His loving spirit affected the lives of many and will live on through those who knew him. The family would like to thank the staff and many friends at the Palmettos of Parklane for their help and kindness. Memorials may be made to Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church, 1206 Lyttleton Street, Camden, SC 29020, or other charity. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left for the Friar family at

1112 Fair Street

Camden , SC 29020

Funeral Home Kornegay Funeral Home - Camden Chapel - Camden
1112 Fair Street
Camden, SC 29020
(803) 432-3583
Published in The State on Feb. 18, 2019

