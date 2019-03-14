Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesse Jeffcoat. View Sign

Jesse Ben Jeffcoat COLUMBIA - On Sunday, March 10th, 2019, Jesse Jeffcoat, Loving Father, Grandfather, friend, and acquaintance, passed away at the young age of 60. Jesse will be forever remembered by his two sons Brandon and Austin, his granddaughters Alyssa and Katie, his girlfriend Sheila, and all of his friends and coworkers that he met throughout his lifetime. Jesse was predeceased by his father Ben Jeffcoat, his mother Keiko Jeffcoat, and his sister Nancy Jeffcoat. Jesse was a very hardworking man that always took care of his business. He was an electrical contractor and foreman that worked long hours. Outside of work, Jesse has a passion for the outdoors which mainly consisted of hunting and fishing. He was known as the type of person that would give anyone the shirt off of his back. A visitation and memorial service in memory of Jesse will be held on March 15th at 6pm, at Laurel Baptist Church, located at 2250 Pine Street, West Columbia 29170.

