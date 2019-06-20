Jesse R. Price GILBERT - Funeral Service for Jesse R. Price, 75, will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Friday at First Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Mendle Baker and Rev. Johnny Muller officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the church prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Calvary Baptist Church Food Pantry 2320 Cedar Grove Rd. B-L, SC 29070. Mr. Price passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Born in Gilbert, he was a son of the late Riley Jason and Victoria Asbill Price. He was a member of First Calvary Baptist Church where he was a Deacon, SS Teacher, served on numerous committees, and was a faithful food pantry volunteer. Mr. Price was a US Army Veteran and retired as a mechanic from Michelin. Surviving include his wife of 52 years, Carolyn Black Price; son, Greg (Nicole) Price; daughters, Melissa (Michael) Burke and Deana (Edward) McGee; sister, Helen Turner; sister-in-law, "Dean" Price; and 3 grandsons, Dakota Price, Samuel Felkel, and Daniel McGee. He was predeceased by his brother, Ansel Price and step-mother, Elma Asbill Price. Barr-Price.com (803)532-4411
Published in The State on June 20, 2019