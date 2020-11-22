Dad,



It feels like I have never experienced a loss like this, and I know in time my heart will heal. All I feel currently is immense sadness and grief. Floods of emotions are often triggered at the slightest mention of your name or a memory of you. You were larger than life, and you taught me so much about the importance of doing what is right, of family, and in supporting others.



Your shoes will be hard to fill, but I will do my best to make you proud. Life without you will be difficult. Tami and I will take care of mom, so no need to worry about her. She is a priority for us, and you can rest peacefully until we see you again in heaven.



Love,

Josh

Joshua Reaves

Son