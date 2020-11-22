Jesse "Jim" Blunt Reaves, Jr
December 17, 1943 - November 10, 2020
Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina - Jesse "Jim" Blunt Reaves, Jr, 76, of Batesburg-Leesville, SC entered into rest on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Jesse leaves behind his beloved wife, caregiver, and best friend, Barbara Smith Reaves, of 46 years. Born in and educated in Henderson, N.C., he was a son of the late Jesse Blunt Reaves, Sr. and Edith Often Reaves. In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by children and grandchildren: David Allen Reaves (son); Tamila "Tami" Davis Fields (daughter); Joshua Brett Reaves (son); Tyler Matthew Reaves (grandson); Ashleigh Anne Fields (granddaughter); Aaron Spencer Fields (grandson). He was preceded in death by his brother Bobby Lee Reaves.
Jesse was a very successful Registered Representative for over 45 years and insurance agent for over 50 years. As a core value, he felt a great responsibility to care deeply for his clients as if they were members of his own family. This legacy continues on with his wife, son, daughter, and granddaughter who are all either Registered Representatives and/or licensed insurance agents. Prior to becoming a financial advisor, he worked with Roses Stores, Inc. based in Henderson, N.C. and helped manage and setup operations for numerous stores across the southeast.
Jesse was a member of Concord Baptist Church for 45-plus years. He was an avid golfer and a former member of the Lions Club, Rotary Club, and member of the Batesburg-Leesville Chamber of Commerce. Jesse also loved fishing and traveling. His son, Joshua, took him on his dream trip to England and Ireland in September 2018.
A private funeral ceremony was held on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 out of concerns for coronavirus. Pall bearers were Brent Chapmen, Bruce Chapmen, Luther "Luke" Fields, Aaron Spencer Fields, Leroy Wise, and Major Summers. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the future after the coronavirus pandemic is under control. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all those who have supported us during this time of loss. Donations may be made in his honour to the following organizations: Concord Baptist Church, 860 N Lee Street, Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070, or the American Heart Association
www.heart.org
