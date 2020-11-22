1/1
Jesse Reaves Jr.
1943 - 2020
Jesse "Jim" Blunt Reaves, Jr
December 17, 1943 - November 10, 2020
Batesburg-Leesville, South Carolina - Jesse "Jim" Blunt Reaves, Jr, 76, of Batesburg-Leesville, SC entered into rest on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Jesse leaves behind his beloved wife, caregiver, and best friend, Barbara Smith Reaves, of 46 years. Born in and educated in Henderson, N.C., he was a son of the late Jesse Blunt Reaves, Sr. and Edith Often Reaves. In addition to his wife and parents, he is survived by children and grandchildren: David Allen Reaves (son); Tamila "Tami" Davis Fields (daughter); Joshua Brett Reaves (son); Tyler Matthew Reaves (grandson); Ashleigh Anne Fields (granddaughter); Aaron Spencer Fields (grandson). He was preceded in death by his brother Bobby Lee Reaves.
Jesse was a very successful Registered Representative for over 45 years and insurance agent for over 50 years. As a core value, he felt a great responsibility to care deeply for his clients as if they were members of his own family. This legacy continues on with his wife, son, daughter, and granddaughter who are all either Registered Representatives and/or licensed insurance agents. Prior to becoming a financial advisor, he worked with Roses Stores, Inc. based in Henderson, N.C. and helped manage and setup operations for numerous stores across the southeast.
Jesse was a member of Concord Baptist Church for 45-plus years. He was an avid golfer and a former member of the Lions Club, Rotary Club, and member of the Batesburg-Leesville Chamber of Commerce. Jesse also loved fishing and traveling. His son, Joshua, took him on his dream trip to England and Ireland in September 2018.
A private funeral ceremony was held on Saturday, November 14th, 2020 out of concerns for coronavirus. Pall bearers were Brent Chapmen, Bruce Chapmen, Luther "Luke" Fields, Aaron Spencer Fields, Leroy Wise, and Major Summers. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the future after the coronavirus pandemic is under control. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to all those who have supported us during this time of loss. Donations may be made in his honour to the following organizations: Concord Baptist Church, 860 N Lee Street, Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29070, or the American Heart Association, www.heart.org. Memories and condolences may be expressed at miltonshealy.com


Published in The State on Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Milton Shealy Funeral Home
115 N. Pine St.
Batesburg-Leesville, SC 29006
803-532-6100
November 21, 2020
Dad,

It feels like I have never experienced a loss like this, and I know in time my heart will heal. All I feel currently is immense sadness and grief. Floods of emotions are often triggered at the slightest mention of your name or a memory of you. You were larger than life, and you taught me so much about the importance of doing what is right, of family, and in supporting others.

Your shoes will be hard to fill, but I will do my best to make you proud. Life without you will be difficult. Tami and I will take care of mom, so no need to worry about her. She is a priority for us, and you can rest peacefully until we see you again in heaven.

Love,
Josh
Joshua Reaves
Son
