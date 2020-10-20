Jessica Whitworth
July 10, 1994 - October 14, 2020
Columbia, South Carolina - Jessica Layne Whitworth, of Columbia, South Carolina, passed away as a result of being a passenger in a car accident. It took place on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 12:30 am. She was born on July 10, 1994, to the proud parents of Michelle Whitworth and her father, the late Wayne Whitworth, Jr.
She is survived by her mother, Michelle Whitworth, who will forever love her; her beloved sister (sissy), Kayla Whitworth (Brent) and her son, Adam; the love of her life and forever soulmate, Bobby Branch and their children, Nathan Terrell and Noah Wayne; Vickie Owens (Bobby Branch's mother), whom she loved dearly; her grandparents, Wayne and Linda Whitworth, their sweet angel always; her aunt, Kristy (Aunt-T), loves you up to the moon and back again and Uncle Scott Dean. Chase Dean (who was her cousin, but more like a brother growing up) his wife, Sarah Dean, and their children, Winry and Gael and her older cousins, Kristopher and Benjamin Dean, Sr. and his son Benjamin Dean, Jr. and her great-uncle, Albert Whitworth III (Pat), her uncle, Lindsay (her loving uncle) and his wife, Stacey and their children, Tyler and Colie (we love you always) Bacon.
She is preceded in death by her father and step mother, Kristie; her son, Bobby Wayne, her great-grandparents, Albert and Frances Whitworth and her great-grandmother, Betty Thomas.
Jessica, you are now at peace, our angel, with your precious baby, Bobby Wayne and with your daddy's loving arms wrapped around you and his wife, Kristie by his side.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association
.
The family will receive friends for a visitation on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm at Heyward Street United Methodist Church, 2501 Heyward Street, Columbia, SC 29205. A memorial service will follow in the sanctuary.