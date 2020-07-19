Jessie Burke Lewis Hopkins COLUMBIA - Jessie Burke Lewis Hopkins died July 13, 2020 at Still Hopes. She was born March 12, 1926, in Pickens, S.C., the youngest daughter of Harry Clifford Lewis and Louise Newman Lewis. Jessie was married for 57 years to David Hopkins of Hopkins, S.C. She graduated from Ashley Hall, attended The College of Charleston, and graduated from the University of South Carolina with a degree in economics. Jessie served as an officer and as President of her Sorority, Tri-Delta. She spent much of her career, over 25 years, selling real estate in Wilton Connecticut. She was a passionate gardener, enjoyed reading about current events & having an occasional lively debate. She is predeceased by her parents, two sisters Grace Stoertz and Ellen Belcher, and her husband. Jessie is survived by her three children David Bellamy Hopkins of Albany, N.Y., Catherine Palmer Hopkins Maker (John Maker) of Columbia, S.C., and Clifford Lewis Hopkins (Lauren Brandt Hopkins) of Silver Spring, Md., and three grandchildren Kyle, Samantha, and Olivia. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Still Hopes Resident Assistance Fund as a memorial beneficiary to continue the mission to improve the lives of Still Hopes future residents or donate to the Alzheimer's Association
