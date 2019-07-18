Jessie J. Grubbs COLUMBIA - A funeral service for Jessie J. Grubbs, 95, will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, with Reverend Wayne Lovett officiating the service. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 1:45 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Mrs. Grubbs passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. She was born April 2, 1924 in Columbia to the late Jesse Arthur and Annie Jackson Johnson. Jessie was a faithful member of Southside Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School and previously worked for Sun Electric and was retired from SCETV. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Billy Thomas Grubbs and sisters, Litia Scott and Thelma Sizemore. Survivors include her sons, Tom Grubbs (Donna), Jim Grubbs (Ann) and Wayne Grubbs; six grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and a sister, Minerva McCoy. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staff of Carroll Campbell Place, Ellis Crossing for their care and compassion. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Southside Baptist Church Building Fund. Please sign the online guestbook at www.dunbarfunerals.com.
Published in The State on July 18, 2019