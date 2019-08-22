Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie Rollings. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Jessie Rollings SALUDA - Jessie Morrow Atkinson Rollings passed away peacefully on August 21, 2019. She was born in Como, Mississippi, on December 3, 1929. She was the ninth and youngest child of the late Jesse Mortimer Atkinson and Patsy Morrow Hudspeth Atkinson. After her father's death in 1944, her family relocated to Memphis, Tennessee. In 1948, she graduated from Memphis Technical High School and was employed by Sears, Roebuck and Co.'s distribution center and retail store in the historic Sears Crosstown Building, in Memphis. On April 14, 1949, she married Robert Chapman "Bob" Rollings, in Chelsea Avenue Methodist Church. They relocated to South Carolina in 1951, where her husband began practicing optometry. Jessie was employed as a payroll clerk at Sears, Roebuck and Co. in Columbia, for a short time and later was a part-time receptionist in her husband's Batesburg office. She was the payroll clerk, bookkeeper, and tax preparer in her husband's practice for 60 years. Affectionately referred to as "Boppa" by her grandchildren, she was a devoted, wife, mother and grandmother. Jessie enjoyed sewing, cooking, baking cakes, and entertaining for family and friends. She was a long-time member of Saluda Presbyterian Church, the church choir, and Presbyterian Women. She served as an Elder, Clerk of Session and Chairman of the Worship Committee for many years. On Mother's Day, May 13, 2007, the Saluda Presbyterian Women presented her with an Honorary Life Membership for her faithful church service. Jessie was an avid golfer and former officer of the ladies' golf association at Persimmon Hill. She was a 12-time winner of the ladies' club championship, winning 7 consecutive championships. Under the skilled care of Dr. Tripp Jones, Jessie was a Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Stage IV cancer survivor for 25 years. She was also a University of South Carolina sports enthusiast for 50 years and traveled throughout the country with her husband, close friends, and family to follow the Gamecocks. Prior to her husband's death on Christmas Day, 2018, Jessie and Bob were married for 69 years. She leaves behind, daughters, Patricia Rollings Hood (Kenny) and Maribeth Rollings Werts (Dave), all of Saluda, four grandsons, Kenneth Brannan Hood (Alexandra) of New Orleans, Louisiana, Joshua David Hood (Natalie) of Greenwood, William Bradford Werts and Jesstin Rollings Werts, of Columbia, two great granddaughters Addison Hood, Elisabeth Keller, one great grandson Fischer Hood, and one expected granddaughter. She also leaves behind an older brother who shared her birthday, James Robert Atkinson (Becky) of Newburgh, Indiana, and numerous nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her husband, Dr. Robert Chapman Rollings, father, Jesse Atkinson, mother, Patsy Atkinson, siblings: Aubrey Atkinson, Letha Atkinson, Guy Atkinson, Steve Atkinson, Beulah Brewington, Bess Garner, and Pearl Irby. The family is grateful to the staff, nurses, physicians, and administration at Saluda Nursing and Rehab Center for their skilled care and compassion. A Celebration of Life service will be held Friday, August 23, at Saluda Presbyterian Church at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held prior to the service, in the church fellowship hall, at 1:00 p.m. There will be a private burial following the service at West Travis Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saluda Presbyterian Church, 103 W. Highland Avenue, Saluda, SC 29138. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.rameyfuneralhome.com Published in The State on Aug. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

