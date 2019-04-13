Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie Sims. View Sign

Jessie Fowke Sims COLUMBIA - Jessie Fowke Sims, 89, passed away on April 11, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Monday April 15, 2019 at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 3100 Covenant Road, Columbia, SC. The family will host a drop-in at Jessie's home on Sunday April 14, 2019 from 4:30 pm until 6:30 pm. Burial will follow at Waxhaw City Cemetery in Waxhaw, NC at 11:00 am on Tuesday April 16, 2019. Dunbar Funeral Home, Devine Street Chapel, is assisting the family. Jessie was born June 9, 1929 in Stuart, FL to Hugh and Margaret Fowke. Jessie had a love of knowledge. She began her education in a one-room schoolhouse in Boiling Springs, SC. She went on to graduate from Barnwell High School and Furman University, class of 1950. Jessie remained active as a Furman alumni, receiving a commemorative chair for her ongoing fundraising efforts. She also served as head agent for her class reunions. In 1994, she received her Master of Arts degree from USC, where she also pursued her doctorate. Jessie spent her professional life with Richland School District 1. She began as a substitute teacher, then as a teacher's assistant at Brennan Elementary. She retired from the district while working in the computer technology department. She was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church for over half a century, active in all facets of church life. She loved reading, history, crosswords and the piano- still playing daily at age 89. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her husband, Arnold Sims. Survivors include her children, David Sims (Susan) of Columbia, Ann Marie Doughty (Wally) of N. Palm Beach, FL, and Becky Johnston (Jeff) of Waxhaw, NC; five grandchildren, Lydia Skinner (Calvin), Dylan Doughty, Heather Johnston, Major Kevin Walton (Celeste), and Chris Johnston, three great-grandchildren, Bryce, Sebastyen and Lilyanna Walton; and countless relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Covenant Presbyterian Church or to Boiling Springs Presbyterian Church, 5475 Lyndhurst Rd, Barnwell, SC 29812. Memories may be shared at

