Jessie "Mae" Steele WEST COLUMBIA - A service to celebrate the life of Jessie Mae Steele, age 94, will be held on Sunday, March 3rd at 5 p.m. at Mount Tabor Lutheran Church, 1000 "B" Ave, West Columbia, SC 29169. The family will receive friends from 3:30 until 4:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church. A private burial will be held prior to the visitation and service. Mrs. Steele passed away February 28th in Lexington, SC. Born January 29, 1925 in West Columbia, SC; she was the daughter of the late J.C. and Jessie McGrady Bundrick. She was predeceased by her husband, Francis Kenneth Steele; one sister and two brothers. Mae is survived by her only son, Francis Boyd Steele (Phoebe); grandchildren: Kristie, Cheyenne, Dakota, Katlynn and Justin; and her great-grandchildren: Michael, Andrew, Brendan, Harmon and William. She served many years in public school education as a substitute teacher. Mae was a member of Mount Tabor Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Mount Tabor Lutheran Church Capital Campaign. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Mar. 2, 2019