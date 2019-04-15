Jessie Mae Williams WINNSBORO - Funeral services for Jessie Mae Williams, 91, of 2381 Estes Lane, will be held at 1:00pm, Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at St. Matthews First Baptist Church, Winnsboro, SC with burial in the church cemetery. Viewing will be held from 1pm to 8pm today at Glovers Memorial Chapel. Born in New York, Jessie Mae Williams died April 11. Surviving: 5 sons, Edward, Reginald, Ellis, James and D'Wayne Williams; grandchildren, LaToya Davis, Thais West, Renee' Miles, Danielle Robertson, Shatima and Winonia Williams, other relatives and friends.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jessie Williams.
Published in The State on Apr. 15, 2019