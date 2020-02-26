Jessy Robert "Bob" Hannon COLUMBIA - A graveside service for Jessy Robert "Bob" Hannon, 92, will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 in the Mausoleum Chapel of Greenlawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the same location. Bob Hannon passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020. Born January 28, 1928 in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Jessy Robert Hannon and Kate Smith. Bob was loved by many and his generosity and talents were abundant. Surviving are his children, Kathy Stanley, Kim Ferres, Jeff Hannon (wife Michelle), and Kristi Crabtree (husband Tommy); 7 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and a great-grandchild. In addition to his parents, Bob was predeceased by his wife, Betty Hannon and eight siblings. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com
Published in The State on Feb. 26, 2020