Jestine W. Foster ROCK HILL - Jestine W. Foster 86, of 4065 York Highway Rock Hill SC, passed away on Thurs. July 25, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Tues. July 30, 2019 at 1:00pm at New Mt. Olivet AME Zion Church in Rock Hill SC. Entombment will follow at Grandview Memorial Park in Rock Hill SC. She was a retired Educator. She was a member New Mt. Olivet AME Zion Church. Survivors are her husband, Samuel R. Foster Sr., two sons, Samuel L. (Chandra) Foster II and Allyn E. ( LaSalle)Foster, one sister, Hassie M. (James) Hutson, five grandchildren, four great grandchildren, three sisters-in-laws, No public viewing. The family will receive friends at the home. King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC, is serving the Foster Family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to New Mt. Olivet AME Zion Church Building Fund, 527 Dave Lyles Blvd, Rock Hill, SC 29730
Published in The State on July 29, 2019