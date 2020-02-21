Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jesus M. Sebastian. View Sign Service Information Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park 845 Leesburg Rd Columbia , SC 29209 (803)-776-1092 Funeral Mass 12:00 PM Saint John Neumann Catholic Church 100 Polo Road Columbia , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jesus "Jess" M. Sebastian COLUMBIA - Jesus "Jess" M. Sebastian, 87, of Columbia, SC passed away February 17, 2020. He was born on October 18, 1932 in the Philippines to the late Inocencio and Teofila Sebastian. Jess was a Law Graduate of M. L. Q University in Manila, Philippines. He worked at Wake Island, then in the legal department of the Weyerhauser Philippines. He arrived here in the United States in 1973 and retired from the Federal Reserve Bank in Columbia. He enjoyed gardening and taking care of his plants, spending time with his family, most especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 54 years of marriage, Edie Sebastian and his two daughters, Pam Commins (Lee), and Polly Ludden (Jim); his grandchildren, Jessica, Daniel, Hope and Christopher. He is also survived by two sisters, Josefa and Mercedes of California and one brother, Antonio of Canada. He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters and two brothers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint John Neumann Catholic Church, (Memo: New Church Building Fund). A funeral mass will take place Friday, February 21, 2020 at 12:00 pm at Saint John Neumann Catholic Church, 100 Polo Road, Columbia, SC 29223. A reception will follow the mass in Gillin Social Hall of the Church. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family with plans.

