Jetta Y. Dearman LEESVILLE - Jetta Yates Dearman, 96, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020. Born May 30, 1923 in Hartford, AL, she was the loving daughter of William Howard Yates and Esther McDonald Yates. She was the last survivor of nine siblings. In 1942 she married Joe Reid Dearman of Boligee, AL. Survivors include her daughter, Dinah Dearman Long of West Columbia, SC, son William Holmes Dearman, Sr. and daughter-in-law Denise Sellers Dearman of Aiken, SC, and son Michael Reid Dearman and daughter-in-law Deborah Young Dearman of Lexington, SC. Additional survivors include four grandchildren: Melissa Reid Counts Toth of Campobello, SC, D'Anne Long Bower and grandson-in-law Joshua Godfrey Bower of Chapin, SC, William Holmes Dearman, Jr. and granddaughter-in-law Laurie Michele Straub of Bluffton, SC, and Joseph Reid Dearman of Aiken, SC. She also leaves two great grandchildren: Joshua Stevenson Bower and Colten Joseph Bower of Chapin, SC. She was predeceased by husband Joe Reid Dearman, son-in-law Vernon Stevenson Long, and grandson-in-law Frederick Michael Toth, IV. Mrs. Dearman was a retiree of Bank of America, and a long-time member of Leesville United Methodist Church. Barr-Price Funeral Home, Historic B-L Chapel is assisting the family. A graveside service will be held on Monday, March 23, 2020 at 3:00pm at Ridge Crest Memorial Park, 329 Summerland Ave., Batesburg, SC. Memorials can be made to Leesville United Methodist Church, 510 E. Columbia Ave., Leesville, SC 29070, or to a . Online register at Barr-Price.com
Published in The State on Mar. 22, 2020