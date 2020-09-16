1/1
Jevron Duvall Davis
1991 - 2020
Jevron Duvall Davis COLUMBIA - Sgt. Jevron Duvall Davis (affectional known as "Big Jake") was born in Columbia, SC on February 2, 1991 to Frank Davis Jr and Audrey D. Allison. He earned his wings on Friday, September 11, 2020. Jervon, was educated in Richland County School District 1. He graduated from W.J. Keenan High School in 2009 and then furthered his education at Johnson and Wales University in North Miami, Florida, he received his Bachler of Science Degree in Criminal Justice in 2013. After receiving his degree, he joined the United States Army Reserve.in 2013. Upon his returned he joined the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy and State of South Carolina Department of Probation, Parole, and Pardon Services in 2015 and was appointed as a representative to the Midlands Gang Task Force. To remember his smile, he leaves his mom, Audrey Allison; brothers, William Allison; Jason Linton Davis and Tyrell LaFrank Moseley; sister Ashely Davis Lawson; grandfathers, Deacon Willie Trapp, and Frank Davis Sr; grandmother, Della Hart; his special children, Harley Davis (Dominion Pinscher) and Jake the Snake; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends. A public viewing will be held today ,September 16, 2020 from 5-6 p.m. at Bostick-Tompkins Funeral Home. Condolences and flowers may be sent by visiting www.bosticktompkinsinc.com.

Published in The State on Sep. 16, 2020.
