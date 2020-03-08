Jewel Perritt Richardson HARTSVILLE - Funeral services for Mrs. Jewel Perritt Richardson, 94, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 9th, 2020 at the Wesley United Methodist Church. The Rev. Stephen Gaither will officiate with burial at 2:30 p.m. in Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery, Marion, SC. The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm on Sunday, March 8th, 2020 at Brown-Pennington-Atkins Funeral Home. Mrs. Richardson went to be with her Heavenly Father on March 5, 2020. She was the widow of Earl Daniel Richardson. Jewel was born in Marion County, SC on March 8, 1925. Her loving parents were Hassie Mullins and Ida Mae Godbold Perritt. She grew up in a large loving family in the Pee Dee community of Marion County. She was a graduate of Marion High School. She and her husband owned and operated, with her sister, Yogi Bear Honey Fried Chicken for over 35 years. Jewel was a dedicated and longtime member of Wesley United Methodist Church and the Kenneth Kuehner Sunday School Class. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She is survived by her daughters, Janice (Cliff) Gibson of Flowery Branch, GA, Dianne (Danny) Wright of Summerville, SC, Cheryl Gibson of Hartsville, SC; grandchildren who loved and cherished her, Allison (Jonathan) Burgess, Elizabeth (Michael) Johnson, Wes (Kali) Knight, Dan (Jennifer) Wright, Kathleen (Matt) Spalding; great-grandchildren who shared many happy events and holidays with Granny, Benson, Britton and Braxton Knight, Grant and Evan Burgess, Whitley, Gabriel and Mariclaire Johnson, Anna Louise and Grace Wright. She is also survived by sisters, Hazel Perritt of Greensboro, NC, Betty Jo Perritt of Marion, SC; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents, sisters, Ruby Grice, Evelyn Grice, Sara Turner, Lillian Perritt, Lois Perritt, Carolyn Jackson; brothers, H.M. "Bubba" Perritt, Jr., Ray Perritt, Leonard Perritt. The family appreciates the love and care she received by the staff at The Retreat at Carolina Bay. Flowers may be sent in her honor or memorials may be made to Wesley United Methodist Church, 145 E. College Ave, Hartsville, SC 29550 or to Shiloh United Methodist Church, 3903 US-76, Marion, SC 29571.

