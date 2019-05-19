|
Jewell Marlene Sease Cammer "Tootsie" LEXINGTON - Jewell Marlene Sease Cammer, 83, beloved and cherished wife of Bobby Earl Cammer, Sr., passed away peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 17th, 2019, after a brave battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP). Service for Jewell will be held at 10:00 AM on Monday, May 20th, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Gilbert, SC, officiated by Pastor Phillip Coggins, with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM on May 19th at Barr Price Funeral Home, Lexington, SC. Jewell was born on March 2, 1936, to the late Elene and Milford Sease. She worked for the South Carolina Highway Patrol for 33 years as the Colonel's secretary. After retiring in 1987, Jewell went back to work at McWhirter, Bellinger, and Associates for 10 years. After retiring for the second time, she and Bobby enjoyed spending time with family (human and four-legged), travelling, gardening, cooking, and going for walks. Left behind to cherish her memory in addition to Bobby are her children, Kevin Cammer (Diane), Leslie Worth (Phil), Sydney Booth (Mark), Denise Lowe (Dwight), Stephen Cammer, Kimberly Prater, Kathleen Swygert (Dean), and Patrick Cammer (Kristie), brothers, Lamar "Hot Shot" Sease (Mary), Dwight Sease (Debbie), 9 grandchildren, 3 great-grand children, numerous nieces and nephews, and many friends. Jewell was predeceased by a son, Bobby Earl Cammer, Jr. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cure PSP, 404 Fifth Ave., 3rd Floor, New York, NY, 10018, www.curepsp.org, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Lutheran Hospice of SC, or the pet . The family would like to send a special thank you to Janie Martin, Melinda Meir, Dr. John Gould and staff, and Jewell's caregivers from Day Break, ABC, and Lutheran Hospice. Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on May 19, 2019
