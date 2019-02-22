Jewell Black McAllister COLUMBIA - Jewell Black McAllister, loving wife of the late Bobby McAllister, passed on Wednesday, February 20, 2019. She is survived by her two children, Rebeccah McAllister-Brissey and William (Barbara) McAllister. She was a loving grandmother to Clayton McAllister, Reagan Stankus, Amanda-Grace Brissey and Ty McAllister. She was also a loving great-grandmother to Castiel McAllister. Mrs. McAllister is also survived by her cousin and best friend, Mary Elaine Ginn. The family will gather at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, William and Barbara McAllister, on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. www.barr-price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Feb. 22, 2019