Jill Ann Sellers (1978 - 2019)
Service Information
Moseley Funeral & Cremation Service
914 Meeting St.
West Columbia, SC
29169
(803)-794-1743
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Cayce United Methodist Church
Service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Cayce United Methodist Church
Obituary
Jill Ann Sellers GASTON - Jill Ann Sellers, 40, was called home to Heaven on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 in the arms of her family and friends. She was born in Saginaw, Michigan on September 30, 1978. Jill is survived by her mother, Sandra Ingram, stepfather, Jimmy Grubbs, sister, Melissa Kuper ( Kevin), and her loving husband and daughters, Charlie, Lyza, and Evelyn Sellers. A service to celebrate her life will be held 11:00 am Saturday July 20, 2019 at Cayce United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends Friday July 19, 2019 from 6:30 to 8:30 at the church. Burial will follow the service at Sellers Family Cemetery. Please sign the online guest book at www.moseleyfuneralservice.com
Published in The State on July 19, 2019
