Jill Byrd Bretch IRMO Jill's long battle with Alzheimer's disease ended peacefully Thursday evening, September 10, 2020. She is now in a far better place in the arms of our Lord. Jill, age 74, was born in Hartsville, S.C., a daughter of the late Herbert Miller Byrd and Beatrice Parrott Byrd. Jill spent part of her childhood growing up in Mexico City, Mexico, where her father worked for Sonoco Products. She graduated from Lake Erie College in Painesville, Ohio with a degree in Spanish and during her college career, spent a year studying abroad in Spain. Following college, Jill worked for the American Red Cross and spent a year in South Korea. She later earned her Master's degree in public administration from the University of South Carolina and worked for the South Carolina Highway Department. Jill was a true animal lover and liked to tell everyone "all of my children have four legs." She was especially fond of her Australian Terriers and loved to show them in dog shows up and down the east coast. Jill was also an avid cyclist, who often participated in or led 30-mile bike rides through the back roads of Irmo and Dutch Fork. She was a devoted worshiper of Riverland Hills Baptist Church for twenty-five years. Jill is survived by her husband, Eric Bretch; sister, Catherine McBroom (Tom); brothers-in-law, William Bretch (Karen) and Gary Bretch (Cynthia); nieces, Bebe Lane, Becky Bretch, Anna Kairys (Luke); nephews, Tom McBroom, Jr. (Shannon), David Bretch (Jennifer), Jonathan Bretch (Cassie), and Eddie Bretch (Kaitlyn). Memorials may be made to Wescott Acres Pet Rescue, 6605 Wescott Road, Columbia, SC 29212. Due to Covid-19 concerns, the family will have a private graveside service in Fort Jackson National Cemetery. Dunbar Funeral Home, Dutch Fork Chapel, is assisting the family. The family would like to thank the staff of The Heritage at Lowman Home for their kind and compassionate care during the last year. Memories may be shared at www.dunbarfunerals.com

Published in The State on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunbar Funeral Home - Dutch Fork
7600 WOODROW ST
Irmo, SC 29063
8037322211
