Jill Price Mooneyham ELGIN - Jill Mooneyham, 83, moved to from this life to her heavenly home on March 15, 2019. She was born on July 7, 1935 in Blaney, SC. She was the daughter of the late Will and Emma Jane Price. She and her twin brother Jack were the youngest of 8 children. She was predeceased by her brothers; James, Howard, Harold and by her sisters; Ann, Margaret and Betty. She worked as a secretary for Spring Valley High School, Columbia Metro Baptist Association, North Trenholm Baptist Church and retired after serving 20 years as secretary in the Civil Service Department at Fort Jackson. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Howard W. Mooneyham; a daughter, Cathy Drees (Bill), two sons, Garry (Wendy) and Hal. She also is survived by four grandchildren; Jill Hinely (Kenny), Lauren Carnes, Katie Drees and Greg Mooneyham (Taylor). In addition she is survived by her twin brother, Jack. She loved music and after taking 9 months of piano lessons, at age 12, she began serving as pianist for churches in her community. She had a talent for decorating and directing weddings and making holidays and family birthdays festive times of celebration. She was the one who added extra spark and color to the life of her family and friends. She will be missed greatly. She also loved to travel. She combined her love of travel and her faith on a mission trip to Romania where she taught the Romanian churches in Fetesti how to have Vacation Bible School and Backyard Bible Clubs. She wanted to be an elementary teacher when she was younger and she got the chance to combine that ambition with her faith on that trip. She and fellow volunteer, Dianne McManus, set up in the back yard of a home in Fetesti, Romania where there was no previous concept of VBS. Those two ladies and their translator began with 20 children and at the end of the week they had over 100 children. She kept their full attention as she taught crafts, games and the Bible. Her last trip was a fulfillment of a long desire to visit the Holy Land. A visitation with family will be on Wednesday, March 20 from 1 pm until 1:50 pm at Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park, 845 Leesburg Rd, Columbia, SC. Afterward a celebration of life will begin at 2 pm. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at

