Jill Moseley Hudson

Service Information
Powers Funeral Home
832 Ridgeway Rd
Lugoff, SC
29078
(803)-408-8711
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Springvale Baptist Church
Obituary
Jill Moseley Hudson LUGOFF Funeral service for Claudia Jill Moseley Hudson, 46, will be held on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. at Springvale Baptist Church with burial to follow in Pine View Baptist Church Cemetery in Blythewood. The family will receive friends Saturday 12:30 2:00 p.m. prior to the service at the church. Mrs. Hudson passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Born in Columbia, she was the daughter of Edna Claudette Barfield Moseley and the late Billy Moseley. She was a member of Springvale Baptist Church. She enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, camping, traveling, listening to gospel music and spending time with family. Surviving are her husband, Anthony "Buddy" Hudson; mother, Claudette Moseley of Blythewood; brother, Billy Jerome Moseley (Anita) of Elgin; and numerous cousins. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Oct. 26, 2019
