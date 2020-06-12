Jimmie Collins CAYCE - A Celebration of Life Service for Jimmie Achille Collins, 47, of Cayce, SC will be held at three o'clock p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020 in the Hilda First Baptist Church with the Reverend Tony Carter officiating; burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday. Visit our on-line registry atwww.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Jun. 12, 2020.