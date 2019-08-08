Jimmie Ruff SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, NY - Mr. Jimmie Ruff, 83, 185-14 Nashville Boulevard, Springfield Gardens, NY., passed on Aug. 5, 2019. He is survived by his: sons; Douglas Ruff, Columbia, SC, Walter Brown, Baltimore, MD, Reginal Brown, Cambria, NY: Daughters; Vickie Hall, Columbia, SC, Donna Vickers, Laurelton, NY, Nancy Ruff, Latarsha Ruff, Springfield, NY, Jannie Dorsey, St. Albans, NY: Sisters; Mary Best, Columbia, SC, Francina Pearson, Winnsboro, SC. Funeral service will be 4:00pm (3:00pm viewing) Friday, 9, 2019 @ St. Luke Baptist Church Winnsboro, SC with burial in the Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 from 1pm to 7pm @ Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home, 324 S. Vanderhorst St. Winnsboro SC 29180, is in Charge. Russell-McCutchen Funeral Home
Published in The State on Aug. 8, 2019