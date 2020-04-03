Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jimmie S. Mayer. View Sign Service Information Powers Funeral Home 832 Ridgeway Rd Lugoff , SC 29078 (803)-408-8711 Send Flowers Obituary

Jimmie S. Mayer CAMDEN A service to celebrate the life of Jimmie Stewart Mayer, 91, will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church or the Camden Rescue Squad. Mr. Mayer passed away at Springdale Health Care Center on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Born in Camden, he was the son of the late Andrew Richard Mayer Sr. and Nell Stewart Lefner, and was raised by his granny, Fannie Stewart. He served in the United States Navy in the Korean Conflict and retired from the United Postal Service after 25 years. Mr. Mayer was a faithful member of Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church and the Friendship Sunday School Class. He was a volunteer fire fighter with the Camden Fire Department for 40 plus years and worked with the Camden Police Department. He also served as a crossing guard for many years. Mr. Mayer was a member of the American Legion Post 17 and the VFW. Mr. Mayer, husband of the late Sara Rhodus Mayer; daughters, Donna Mayer Wideman and Sharon Mayer Price; grandchildren, Zachary Wideman (Lauren), Harrison Wideman and Taylor Price; great-grandchildren, Henry Wideman, James Wideman, and Ellis Wideman; and a special niece, Mandy Rogers. He was predeceased by a brother, Andrew Mayer; and sister, Margaret Whitley. The family would like to thank Springdale Health Care Center, especially Wendy and "Little Bit." They would also like to thank the Camden Fire Department and the American Legion for the many acts of kindness shown to the family and to Jimmie. Sign the online register at

