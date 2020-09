Or Copy this URL to Share

Jimmie S. Mayer CAMDEN - An Outside Memorial Service for Jimmie Stewart Mayer, 91, will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church with scattering to follow in the church memorial garden. Mask and Social Distance will be required. The service will be recorded for those who wish to watch it.



