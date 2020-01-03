Jimmy Allen Brown COLUMBIA- Jimmy Allen Brown, 67, of Columbia, died Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Born in Columbia, SC, August 18, 1952, he was a son of the late Louis Belton and Inez Heath Brown. Jimmy was a motorcycle enthusiast, a member of a club, and had a lifelong passion for cars. He was a people person who loved everyone, and everyone loved him in return. His daughter was his heart and he adored her more than anything in this world. Jimmy was the owner and operator of B & N Garage and Body Shop. Survivors include his loving daughter, Alexis Paige Brown; grandchildren, Jordan Kayce and Kane Allen Angevine; sister, Margaret Watkins (William) and Carolyn Narr; aunt, Allene Dabbs; mother of his daughter, Teresa Fuller; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. The service to celebrate Jimmy's life will be held 2 o'clock, Saturday, January 4th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service at the funeral home beginning at 1 o'clock. A trust fund will be established for his two grandchildren, please contact the family for more information. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The State on Jan. 3, 2020