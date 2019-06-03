Jimmy Ray Coleman ELGIN Graveside service for Jimmy Ray Coleman, 69, will be held on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at Spears Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The Rev. Tim McIver will officiate. The family will receive friends Tuesday 6-8 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home. Mr. Coleman passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Born in Mullins, he was the son of the late Raiford and Hazel Pelt Coleman. He retired from the South Carolina State Accident Fund and enjoyed fishing and playing cards. Surviving are his daughters, Jessica Coleman and Jennifer Coleman and Summer Dewerdt; sister, Betty Branham; nephew, Mike Branham (Melissa); great-nephew, Mikey Branham; grandchildren, Leigha Dunlap, Daisy Wingard, Jasmine Dewerdt, Hunter and Isabelle Adams. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on June 3, 2019