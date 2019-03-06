Jimmy L. Moak, Sr. ELGIN Funeral service for Jimmy Leo Moak, Sr., 69, will be held on Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at Highway Pentecostal Holiness Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The Rev. Tim McIver will officiate. The family will receive friends Wednesday 6-8 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home, Lugoff. Memorials may be made to a . Mr. Moak passed away at home on Monday, March 4, 2019. Born in Camden, he was the son of Carolyn Rose Moak Branham and the late Elmer Leo Moak. He worked in the upholstery business for 53 years and owned Moak's Upholstery. He was very well known for his award winning upholstery work. Mr. Moak enjoyed Rock n Roll music especially Bob Seger, and sitting around with family and friends talking and reminiscing. Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Myra Katherine "Kathy" Branham Moak; mother, Carolyn Branham of Elgin; children, Jimmy L. Moak, Jr., Larry Dominick Moak (Theresa), Christy Moak (Mark), Lynn Branham (Robert), Jessica Weatherly (Terry) and Amanda Moak; sister, Brenda Erickson; brothers, Richard Moak (Sherry) and Wade Moak (Pam); 11 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by stepfather, Charlie Branham. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
