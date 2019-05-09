Guest Book View Sign Service Information Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road 1425 Powdersville Rd. Easley , SC 29642 (864)-442-1800 Service 11:00 AM Easley First Baptist Church 300 East First Ave. Easley , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Coach Jimmy Satterfield EASLEY - Jimmy Earl Satterfield, head coach of Furman University's 1988 NCAA I-AA National Championship football team and member of both South Carolina and Furman Athletic Halls of Fame, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. He was 79 years old. A native of Lancaster, SC, he was the son of the late Rev. Walter Satterfield and the late Grace Satterfield. Coach Satterfield graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1962 with a B.A. degree in history and English, and was awarded a M.A. in education from USC in 1968. He spent 21 years as a member of Furman's coaching staff, serving as an assistant for 13 seasons (1973-85) and head coach for eight years (1986-93). He led the Furman Paladins to 16 winning seasons, nine Southern Conference Championships, and the 1988 NCAA I-AA National Championship the first by a SoCon school. His combined head coaching record spanning 21 seasons at Eau Claire, Irmo and Lexington High Schools, and collegiate level was 189-63-8. Satterfield loved his community, family and friends, but most of all spending time with his grandsons. He had a passion for sports, playing cards, gardening, and antique cars. He was a member of Easley First Baptist Church. Surviving are his wife of fifty-eight years, Sara Ann Funderburk Satterfield; a son, Michael Shaun Satterfield of Easley; two daughters, Sydney Hilton Garrett (Todd) of Easley, and Lee Ann Satterfield (Patrick Steel) of Washington, DC; three brothers, Jerry, Steve and Tim Satterfield; and four grandsons, Hayden Todd Garrett (Anna), Adam Hilton Garrett, Jack Reilly Steel and Conor James Steel. Memorial services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Easley First Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. John Adams officiating. Immediately following the service, there will be a celebration of his life luncheon and receiving of friends in the church gym. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Coach Jimmy Satterfield Athletic Scholarship Fund at Furman University Development Office, 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, SC 29613. Condolences may be expressed online at

Coach Jimmy Satterfield EASLEY - Jimmy Earl Satterfield, head coach of Furman University's 1988 NCAA I-AA National Championship football team and member of both South Carolina and Furman Athletic Halls of Fame, passed away Monday, May 6, 2019. He was 79 years old. A native of Lancaster, SC, he was the son of the late Rev. Walter Satterfield and the late Grace Satterfield. Coach Satterfield graduated from the University of South Carolina in 1962 with a B.A. degree in history and English, and was awarded a M.A. in education from USC in 1968. He spent 21 years as a member of Furman's coaching staff, serving as an assistant for 13 seasons (1973-85) and head coach for eight years (1986-93). He led the Furman Paladins to 16 winning seasons, nine Southern Conference Championships, and the 1988 NCAA I-AA National Championship the first by a SoCon school. His combined head coaching record spanning 21 seasons at Eau Claire, Irmo and Lexington High Schools, and collegiate level was 189-63-8. Satterfield loved his community, family and friends, but most of all spending time with his grandsons. He had a passion for sports, playing cards, gardening, and antique cars. He was a member of Easley First Baptist Church. Surviving are his wife of fifty-eight years, Sara Ann Funderburk Satterfield; a son, Michael Shaun Satterfield of Easley; two daughters, Sydney Hilton Garrett (Todd) of Easley, and Lee Ann Satterfield (Patrick Steel) of Washington, DC; three brothers, Jerry, Steve and Tim Satterfield; and four grandsons, Hayden Todd Garrett (Anna), Adam Hilton Garrett, Jack Reilly Steel and Conor James Steel. Memorial services will be 11:00 AM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Easley First Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. John Adams officiating. Immediately following the service, there will be a celebration of his life luncheon and receiving of friends in the church gym. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Coach Jimmy Satterfield Athletic Scholarship Fund at Furman University Development Office, 3300 Poinsett Highway, Greenville, SC 29613. Condolences may be expressed online at www.RobinsonFuneralHomes.com or in person at Robinson Funeral Home-Powdersville Road, which is assisting the family. Published in The State on May 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close