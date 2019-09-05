Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jo Davis Haselden. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jo Davis Haselden CHAPIN Jo Davis Haselden went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 2, 2019. Born in Mooresville, NC in 1931, she was the daughter of the late Rosa Lyerly Davis and John D. Davis. She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Hasel-den; son, Dan R. Haselden, Jr.; sister, Elva Fetner; grandson, Justin Haselden (Kayo); great-grandchild, Haru; granddaughter, Lindsay Haselden ; daughter-in-law, Mary; nieces, Patsy Bankhead, Lynn Marlar, and Kristi Haselden; nephews, John and Tom Davis, John Fetner, Jr.; brother-in-law, Billy McKinnon. Mrs. Haselden was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Dan R. Haselden, Sr., her parents, sisters, Johnsie Hunt, Jane Bankhead, and Bette McKinnon; brothers, Bruce, Harold, and John Davis. The family will welcome friends as they celebrate Jo Davis Haselden's life on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Temples Halloran Funeral Home Chapel, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212, Reverend Dr. Mark Bredholt, officiating. The family will greet friends from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers request memorials to Medical Services of America Hospice, 166 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210. Online condolences may be sent to

Jo Davis Haselden CHAPIN Jo Davis Haselden went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 2, 2019. Born in Mooresville, NC in 1931, she was the daughter of the late Rosa Lyerly Davis and John D. Davis. She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Hasel-den; son, Dan R. Haselden, Jr.; sister, Elva Fetner; grandson, Justin Haselden (Kayo); great-grandchild, Haru; granddaughter, Lindsay Haselden ; daughter-in-law, Mary; nieces, Patsy Bankhead, Lynn Marlar, and Kristi Haselden; nephews, John and Tom Davis, John Fetner, Jr.; brother-in-law, Billy McKinnon. Mrs. Haselden was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Dan R. Haselden, Sr., her parents, sisters, Johnsie Hunt, Jane Bankhead, and Bette McKinnon; brothers, Bruce, Harold, and John Davis. The family will welcome friends as they celebrate Jo Davis Haselden's life on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Temples Halloran Funeral Home Chapel, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212, Reverend Dr. Mark Bredholt, officiating. The family will greet friends from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers request memorials to Medical Services of America Hospice, 166 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com Published in The State on Sept. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The State Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close