Jo Davis Haselden CHAPIN Jo Davis Haselden went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 2, 2019. Born in Mooresville, NC in 1931, she was the daughter of the late Rosa Lyerly Davis and John D. Davis. She is survived by her daughter, Catherine Hasel-den; son, Dan R. Haselden, Jr.; sister, Elva Fetner; grandson, Justin Haselden (Kayo); great-grandchild, Haru; granddaughter, Lindsay Haselden ; daughter-in-law, Mary; nieces, Patsy Bankhead, Lynn Marlar, and Kristi Haselden; nephews, John and Tom Davis, John Fetner, Jr.; brother-in-law, Billy McKinnon. Mrs. Haselden was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Dan R. Haselden, Sr., her parents, sisters, Johnsie Hunt, Jane Bankhead, and Bette McKinnon; brothers, Bruce, Harold, and John Davis. The family will welcome friends as they celebrate Jo Davis Haselden's life on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 3:30 p.m. at Temples Halloran Funeral Home Chapel, 5400 Bush River Road, Columbia, SC 29212, Reverend Dr. Mark Bredholt, officiating. The family will greet friends from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in Bush River Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers request memorials to Medical Services of America Hospice, 166 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210. Online condolences may be sent to www.templeshalloranfuneralhome.com
Published in The State on Sept. 5, 2019