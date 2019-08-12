Jo Lynn Neal Barrett LUGOFF Funeral service for Jo Lynn Neal Barrett, 83, will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at Powers Funeral Home with burial to follow in Fort Jackson National Cemetery where Pastor Doug Huntsinger will officiate. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 6 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Prisma Health Hospice. Mrs. Barrett passed away peacefully in her home with her family Friday, August 9, 2019. Born in Heath Springs, she was the daughter of the late John Wilson Neal and Lucille Gardner Neal. She began her career at Delta Airlines in Columbia, S.C. as a corporate reservation specialist. Mrs. Barrett left Delta to become a full-time dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. With an empty nest, Jo Lynn returned to the workforce as office manager for Russell Wright, CPA in Lugoff, currently known as Lugoff Tax and Accounting, where she retired in 2007. Mrs. Barrett was a loving and faithful wife, mother and grandmother. She was a member of Lugoff First Baptist Church. While she loved immersing herself in gardening, her greatest joy was nurturing her family and hosting warm family gatherings in her home. Surviving are her daughter, Sharon Barrett O'Connell (Bill) of Englewood, CO; son, Todd Albert Barrett (Kelly Lynn) of Lugoff; sister, Margaret Mackey; brother, Wilson Neal; and grandchildren, Melinda Kurhan, and Chandler Barrett; great-granddaughter, Amelia Kurhan. The family is grateful to the RetireEase Senior Services Team for their compassion and personal care given to Mrs. Barrett that allowed her to remain in her home. Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on Aug. 12, 2019