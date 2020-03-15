Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joan Arlene Waln. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Joan Arlene Waln LEXINGTON - Joan Arlene Waln, 88, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020 in her home in Lexington. She was born Joan Arlene Pinnelli in Pleasantville, New Jersey on August 28, 1931, the daughter of the late Frank and Jean Pinnelli. Joan grew up in Pleasantville, New Jersey and Miami, Florida. She moved to Lexington, South Carolina with her family in 1964. She is survived by her sister, Donna Benningfield; her sons, Gary, Alan, and Brett Waln; her grandchildren, Aubrie Bundrick and Amber Lawson; her great- grandchildren, Kylee Woodard and Kaitlyn Lawson; her nieces, Susan Hoffritz and Alyssa Green; and by her nephews, Jim O'Toole and Michael Roberts. She married her husband, Milo Waln, in 1948 and was married for 42 years, before Milo passed away from cancer in 1990. Joan served as a cancer volunteer with the Lexington Medical Center and Richland Memorial Hospital, along with her husband. She also served as a hospice volunteer and founded and led a Restless Legs Support Group for over 10 years. Joan was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, taking great care of her family. She was selfless, kind and a beautiful soul. She loved to read and was a great cook, especially when preparing the Italian dishes she learned from her mother. She was also the family historian, capturing the lives of family members through beautifully handcrafted photo albums for every family member. She was greatly loved and will be missed by all who knew her. No public funeral is planned, as to her wishes. Condolences and memories can be shared on

