Joan Karen Bainer WEST COLUMBIA - Joan Karen Bainer, 69, passed away December 6, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Gary John Bainer, daughters; Janet Bainer Reamy (Jim), Kathleen Sheppard (Jason), grandchildren; Eric Sheppard, Joshua Reamy, and sister; Judy McDonagh. She was predeceased by her granddaughter Madeline Rai Sheppard. Joan was the previous director for the South Carolina Board of Nursing.A private service at Fort Jackson National Cemetery will be held at a later date. Barr-Price Funeral Home and Crematorium, Lexington Chapel, is assisting the family. Online register at barr-price.com
Published in The State on Dec. 8, 2019