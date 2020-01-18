Joan Butler BAMBERG, SC - Funeral services for Joan Amrhein Butler, 86, of Bamberg, SC will be held at three o'clock p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Denmark with the Reverend Matt Thomas officiating; burial will follow in Crestlawn Memorial Gardens, Orangeburg, SC. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday. Memorial contributions may be given in her memory to the First Baptist Church of Denmark, Local Missions Fund, P.O. Box 325, Denmark, SC 29042. Joan passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020. Survivors include her daughter Patricia (Eddie) Thompson of Orangeburg; sons Philip (Lori) Tomlinson, Sr. of Bamberg, SC, Greg (Kendra) Tomlinson of Monument, CO; 6 grandchildren; a sister and 2 brothers. Visit our on-line registry at www.folkfuneralhome.com.
Published in The State on Jan. 18, 2020