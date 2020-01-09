Joan Carraway WEST COLUMBIA - Joan Carraway, 83 of West Columbia passed away January 7, 2020. She was born on March 2, 1936 in Bruce, MS. to the late Hilton and Jewel Jenkins. She was the widow of Howard "Jack" Carraway. Joan worked at Capitol Center Office Suites Inc. in downtown Columbia for 15 years. Prior work included a career as a Real Estate agent in South Carolina. Joan is survived by her daughter, Jackie Edwards (Ricky) and her son Tim Carraway (Beverly). She is also survived by her grandchildren, Adam Edwards and Meadow Carraway. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by brothers, Max Jenkins and R.A. Jenkins: sister, Jina Branham. The family will receive friends at Thompson Funeral Home, 200 State Street, West Columbia, SC on Saturday, January 11th from 11:00 am - 12:00 pm. Funeral services will begin immediately following visitation at 12:00 pm at Thompson Funeral Home. Interment will be at Celestial Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the . Family and friends may sign the online guest book at www.thompsonsfuneral.com
Published in The State on Jan. 9, 2020