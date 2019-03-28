Joan Garrett GILBERT - Graveside service for Joan Garrett, 83, will be conducted 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Beulah UMC Cemetery with the Rev. Tony Rowell officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Senior Citizens Group of Beulah UMC 161 Beulah Church Rd. Gilbert, SC 29054. Mrs. Garrett passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Surviving include her son, Tim Garrett; daughter, Cindy (Jim) Price; sister, Betty Thomas; 2 grandchildren; and 1 great- grandchild. She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph E. Garrett and son, Mike Garrett. Barr-Price.com
Published in The State on Mar. 28, 2019