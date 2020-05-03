Joan P. Bumstead COLUMBIA - Joan P. Bumstead 82 of Columbia, SC met her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on April 29, 2020. She was born in Cambridge, MA to June and Joseph Novia of Boston, MA. She is predeceased by her sisters Norma Avignone and Maggie Eddy. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Joan received her nursing degree from Midland's Technical College while raising five children. Her children were proud of her work in the nursing field at Lexington Memorial Hospital and at the Children's ward at the SC State Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 63 years John and her children Cindy Bumstead of Columbia, John Jr. of Greenville, Patty (Doug) Langella of Columbia, Dawn Bumstead of Jacksonville, Fl and Theresa (Bryan) Hanna of Blythewood, SC. She has four grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was much loved as a wife, mother, and grandmother and will be truly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In Liew of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. PO Box 474 Memphis TN 38101. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family.
Published in The State on May 3, 2020.