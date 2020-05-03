Joan P. Bumstead
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan P. Bumstead COLUMBIA - Joan P. Bumstead 82 of Columbia, SC met her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on April 29, 2020. She was born in Cambridge, MA to June and Joseph Novia of Boston, MA. She is predeceased by her sisters Norma Avignone and Maggie Eddy. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Joan received her nursing degree from Midland's Technical College while raising five children. Her children were proud of her work in the nursing field at Lexington Memorial Hospital and at the Children's ward at the SC State Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 63 years John and her children Cindy Bumstead of Columbia, John Jr. of Greenville, Patty (Doug) Langella of Columbia, Dawn Bumstead of Jacksonville, Fl and Theresa (Bryan) Hanna of Blythewood, SC. She has four grandchildren and one great grandchild. She was much loved as a wife, mother, and grandmother and will be truly missed. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In Liew of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. PO Box 474 Memphis TN 38101. Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park is assisting the family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home at Greenlawn Memorial Park
845 Leesburg Rd
Columbia, SC 29209
(803) 776-1092
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved