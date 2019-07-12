Joan T. Rivers ELGIN A celebration of life service for Joan Tidwell Rivers, 70, will be held Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Harmony Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Greenlawn Memorial Park, Serenity Garden. The Rev. Dan Griffin will officiate. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 9-10 a.m. in the church fellowship hall. Joan passed away on July 10, 2019 at her residence in Pontiac, S.C., surrounded by her loving family. Born in Richland County, she was the daughter of the late Willis James Tidwell and Edna Jacobs "Tootsie" Tidwell. Joan was a member of Harmony Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening. Surviving are her loving and devoted husband of 51 years, George Rivers; her son, R. Brian Rivers (Amy); grandchildren, Judah Rivers, Canaan Rivers, Brittany Adams, and Brody Curtis; brother, Darrell Tidwell (Beth); sister, Glenda "Ree" Smith (David). Dwayne Rivers, Edward Rivers, Luke Rivers, Davis Grigsby, Jake Grigsby and Donnie Tidwell will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harmony Baptist Church or to a . Sign the online register at www.powersfuneralhome.net.
Published in The State on July 12, 2019