Joan Rush Wingard LEXINGTON Joan Rush Wingard, 89, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by her family on Tuesday, June 16, 2020. Born on July 3, 1930 in Columbia, SC to William Hoyt Rush and Mary Ellen Rhoden Rush of Lugoff, SC, she was a graduate of Camden High School, the Baptist Hospital Nursing School, and earned her BSN in Nursing from USC. Joan dedicated her life to caring for others; patients, friends, and family. She retired from the Lexington County Health Department in 1986. She enjoyed being an active member at Pilgrim Lutheran Church and participating in the Lexington Home Extension Club. She enjoyed her frequent trips to Edisto Beach where she loved to collect shells and shark teeth. Her favorite pastimes included playing cards, crafting, keeping in touch with her family, porch swinging and singing, being a Nana and spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren who she adored. The end of her ministry was spent at the Presbyterian Home of Columbia keeping the staff entertained and educated on life! McLeod Home Care provided her with compassionate, loving care during the pandemic. The family is forever grateful to these teams. Joan was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Richard Lee Wingard of Lexington, and her brother, William Hoyt Rush, Jr. of Camden. Surviving are her children, Ricky Wingard (Becky) of Lexington, Joe Wingard (Sandy) of Albany, GA, Tim Wingard (Myra) of Arlington, VA, Angela Wingard-Brusch (Matt) of Vienna, VA, Leigh Peterson (Joe) of Boca Raton, FL; 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. On Saturday, June 20, 2020, a private family ceremony will be held at Caughman-Harman Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel, followed by a public graveside service around noon at Pilgrim Lutheran Church Cemetery, 1430 N. Lake Drive, Lexington, SC 29072. Memorials may be made to Pilgrim Lutheran Church Building Fund, 1430 N. Lake Drive, Lexington, SC 29072; 803-359-9421. www.caughmanharmanfuneralhome.net
Published in The State on Jun. 19, 2020.