Joan Strickland CAMDEN - Memorial services for Joan Strickland, 91, of Camden, SC, will be held at Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church at 1:00 PM on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Rev. Michael Arant and Frank Griffith will officiate. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Memorials may be made to Lyttleton Street United Methodist Church, 1206 Lyttleton Street, Camden, SC, 29020, or Epworth Children's Home, 2900 Millwood Avenue, Columbia, SC 29205. Joan passed away Monday, April 22, 2019, following a brief illness. Joan was born in Laurens, SC, the daughter of the late John and Marie Yarborough Patterson. During her thirty plus years of teaching, Joan was a member of The South Carolina Music Educators Association (SCMEA) and Delta Kappa Gamma. She also participated in the local Women's Chrorale and up until her passing, many musical activities at her beloved church, Lyttleton Street United Methodist. Joan is survived by her children, Marie Strickland Sheorn (Jimmy), of Camden, SC, Merri Strickland Brabham (Richard), of Bishopville, SC, Pat Strickland, of Camden, SC. 5 grandchildren, Allison, Jenna, Jessica, Christopher and Lindsay; 13 great-grandchildren. Joan is predeceased by 4 sisters and 2 brothers. Kornegay Funeral Home, Camden Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left online for the Strickland family at www.kornegayfuneral.com.
Published in The State on Apr. 24, 2019