Joan Sylvia Reighard Robison
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Sylvia Reighard Robison 1936 ~ 2020 BLYTHEWOOD - Joan Sylvia Reighard Robison, 83, of Columbia, died peacefully in her home Thursday, May 14, 2020. Born December 6, 1936 in San Diego, CA, she was a daughter of the late Donald Paul Reighard and Frances Virginia Carolus. Joan was happily married to the late Sam Robison for fifty-four years and was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. She dearly loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her husband, children and eight grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Jim Robison (Rose Smith), Dan Robison; Ginny Robison, Katie Mori (George), Meg McCarty (Matt); Beth Robison; as well as her beloved grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Norene Ann Reighard. A Mass of Christian Burial officiated by The Rev. Fr. C. Alexander McDonald, will be live streamed at 2 o'clock, Monday, May 18th, and may be viewed by visiting https://www.shivesfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Joan-Robison-4/. Final Commendation and Farewell Prayers will follow at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Columbarium. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joan's honor may be given to AMCSI, amcsupport.org or to St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 721 Polo Road, Columbia. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The State on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shives Funeral Home, Inc. - Trenholm Road Chapel
7600 Trenholm Road
Columbia, SC 29223
(803) 754-6290
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved