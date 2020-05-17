Joan Sylvia Reighard Robison 1936 ~ 2020 BLYTHEWOOD - Joan Sylvia Reighard Robison, 83, of Columbia, died peacefully in her home Thursday, May 14, 2020. Born December 6, 1936 in San Diego, CA, she was a daughter of the late Donald Paul Reighard and Frances Virginia Carolus. Joan was happily married to the late Sam Robison for fifty-four years and was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church. She dearly loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, her husband, children and eight grandchildren. Survivors include her children, Jim Robison (Rose Smith), Dan Robison; Ginny Robison, Katie Mori (George), Meg McCarty (Matt); Beth Robison; as well as her beloved grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Norene Ann Reighard. A Mass of Christian Burial officiated by The Rev. Fr. C. Alexander McDonald, will be live streamed at 2 o'clock, Monday, May 18th, and may be viewed by visiting https://www.shivesfuneralhome.com/obituaries/Joan-Robison-4/. Final Commendation and Farewell Prayers will follow at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Columbarium. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Joan's honor may be given to AMCSI, amcsupport.org or to St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 721 Polo Road, Columbia. Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
Published in The State on May 17, 2020.