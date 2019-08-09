Joanie Karen Bernacchio LEXINGTON Visitation for Joanie Bernacchio, 63, will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Barr-Price Funeral Home, Lexington Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pets Incorporated. Mrs. Joanie passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. Born in Levitown, NY, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Amy Hale Gruber. She was an avid cat lover. She is survived by her loving husband of 37 years, Vinny Bernacchio, and her adopted family, the Taylor's of Lexington. Barr-Price.com (803) 356-4411
Published in The State on Aug. 9, 2019